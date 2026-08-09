Ajinkya Rahane on Kuldeep Yadav’s career: ‘Tough when you’re in and out of XI’

Rahane said Kuldeep had developed his game considerably over the past few years, but was unfortunate to not get a sustained run in the team. (CREIMAS)

With just under a week to go for the first India versus Sri Lanka Test match at Galle, the spotlight will be on the visitors and how their bowling shapes up as they look to win the Test and gain an upper hand in the series.

A key aspect of the attack is Kuldeep Yadav, who is part of a four-man spin quartet and could play in the XI with India missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah.

Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the wristspinner had developed his game considerably over the past few years, but was unfortunate to not get a sustained run in the team.