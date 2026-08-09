Ajinkya Rahane on Kuldeep Yadav’s career: ‘Tough when you’re in and out of XI’

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With just under a week to go for the first India versus Sri Lanka Test match at Galle, the spotlight will be on the visitors and how their bowling shapes up as they look to win the Test and gain an upper hand in the series.
A key aspect of the attack is Kuldeep Yadav, who is part of a four-man spin quartet and could play in the XI with India missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah.
Former India captain Ajinkya Rahane said that the wristspinner had developed his game considerably over the past few years, but was unfortunate to not get a sustained run in the team.
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“I think Kuldeep has developed his game over the last four or five years. He has worked on his speed in the air. It is tough for any player who is in and out of the playing XI because cricket is all about rhythm, whether you are batting or bowling,” Rahane said in Indian Express’ ‘Idea Exchange’
“Kuldeep is a quality spinner. That is why I backed him in Dharamsala. I knew he was a wicket-taker. Even though he was inexperienced at the time, I believed throwing him into that situation would help, because I was confident he would perform. You need to back your players, especially when they are match-winners. It is not easy when you play one Test and then sit out the next four or five. Rhythm is very important, particularly for bowlers,” he added.
The 38-year-old felt glad to see Kuldeep improve as a bowler, but added that it was tough for him not to have got consistent chances to show how good he could be.
“Every day, the ball doesn’t come out of your hand the same way. By playing continuously, you gradually find that rhythm and perform consistently. I am really happy with Kuldeep’s improvement. Whenever he got opportunities in white-ball cricket, he did really well.”
“He is much more confident now. At the same time, it is tough for him because he has not consistently got enough opportunities,” he said.
Rahane handed Kuldeep his Test debut in the match against Australia at Dharamsala in 2017. He took a five-wicket haul in his debut innings, signalling the start of a long career. However, in the subsequent nine years, he has played only 17 more Tests and claimed 79 wickets overall.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.