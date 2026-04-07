‘He’s got a better IPL record than Rohit Sharma’: Simon Doull backs Ajinkya Rahane amid KKR captain’s strike rate debate

Former New Zealand seamer Simon Doull came to the defence Ajinkya Rahane after the Kolkata Knight Riders captain recently slammed questions over his batting strike rates in the IPL.

After a mixed outing in KKR’s season opener against Mumbai Indians wherein Rahane struggled outside the batting Powerplay, the veteran Mumbaikar was irked by questions following a subsquent failure against the SunRisers Hyderabad. Taking questions after a second successive defeat last week, Rahane who fell for eight against SRH, said: “The people who’re talking about me, probably (they’re) not watching the matches, or they’ve certain other targets, they don’t like me playing. The amount of success I got, I guess, they’re jealous of me. I’m happy they’re talking about me, negative or positive.”