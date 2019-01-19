Ajinkya Rahane to lead India A squad against England Lions

Ajinkya Rahane on Saturday was announced as the captain for India’s A squad against the upcoming ODI series against England Lions. While the right-handed batsman will lead 15-man India A squad for the first three ODIs in the series, Ankit Bawne was named as the captain for the 4th and 5th ODIs.

Advertising

The All India Senior Selection Committee also picked the BP XI squad for the two-day warm-up game against England Lions which is set to be played from February 3.

The one-day games will be played from 23rd January in Thiruvananthapuram. The 1st four-day game will be played in Wayanad from 7th February and the 2nd four-day game will be played in Mysore from 13th February.

India A squad for 1st, 2nd & 3rd one-day is as follows: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaekwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Advertising

India A squad for 4th & 5th one-day is as follows: Ankit Bawne (C), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur