Ajinkya Rahane urges Gautam Gambhir to ‘stay away from social media’ until end of T20 World Cup

Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has said that head coach Gautam Gambhir should probably consider staying away from social media as much as possible until the end of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Rahane expressed the opinion while talking about Gambhir’s recent exchange with Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on the social media platform ‘X’. Gautam Gambhir had sarcastically criticised those that, according to him, think that the coach has “unilimited authority”.

“My only response to this is, GG should stay away from social media,” said Rahane on Cricbuzz. “Probably not think too much about what people are talking about him or telling him. He played cricket in a great manner and now he is coaching India which is a very responsible job. That’s my personal opinion, something that even I used to do. Staying away from social media and focus on the big event that’s coming, till the World Cup is over.” The 2026 T20 World Cup starts on February 7.