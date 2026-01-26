Ajinkya Rahane urges Gautam Gambhir to ‘stay away from social media’ until end of T20 World Cup

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane has said that head coach Gautam Gambhir should probably consider staying away from social media as much as possible until the end of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Rahane expressed the opinion while talking about Gambhir’s recent exchange with Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on the social media platform ‘X’. Gautam Gambhir had sarcastically criticised those that, according to him, think that the coach has “unilimited authority”.
“My only response to this is, GG should stay away from social media,” said Rahane on Cricbuzz. “Probably not think too much about what people are talking about him or telling him. He played cricket in a great manner and now he is coaching India which is a very responsible job. That’s my personal opinion, something that even I used to do. Staying away from social media and focus on the big event that’s coming, till the World Cup is over.” The 2026 T20 World Cup starts on February 7.
Tharoor had posted a picture with Gambhir, saying that he met the former India opener in Nagpur, where the team had played their first T20I against New Zealand on Wednesday. India won the match by 48 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. “In Nagpur, enjoyed a good &frank discussion with my old friend @GautamGambhir, the man with the hardest job in India after the PM’s! He is being second-guessed by millions daily but stays calm &walks on undaunted. A word of appreciation for his quiet determination and able leadership. Wishing him all success — starting today! #INDvNZT20,” said Tharoor in his post on X.
“Thanks a lot Dr @ShashiTharoor! When the dust settles, truth & logic about a coach’s supposedly “unlimited authority” will become clear. Till then I’m amused at being pitted against my own who are the very best!” said Gambhir in a repost of Tharoor’s post.
Gambhir had been rumoured to be at odds with veteran India players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli since their retirement from Test cricket last year. The fact that Gambhir and Kohli have been at the centre of two high profile clashes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in years gone by has also played a role. There has been speculation of Gambhir not speaking with Rohit or Kohli during India’s training session ahead of ODI matches.
However, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak dismissed these rumours, stressing that they are communicating with them on a regular basis. “They discuss with Gautam (Gambhir) about ODI formats, about the matches we have, and our plans going (ahead) to South Africa (World Cup in 2027),” he said.
“Most of the time I’m there and if I’m listening. They definitely share the experience and I always see them talking. Obviously, in social media, you see a lot of things which I try to avoid seeing,” he quipped.
