Ajinkya Rahane slams first Test century at home after three years

Ajinkya Rahane slammed his 11th Test century on Sunday against South Africa at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Rahane brought up his first Test hundred at home after three years. The 31-year-old’s last century at home came against New Zealand in October 2016 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. This is his third Test century against South Africa.

The Mumbai batsman came in to bat when India were struggling on Day One against South African fast bowlers, reduced to 39 for three wickets in the first session.

Rahane endured the hostile pace attack and scored almost at run-a-ball after settling in. He got to his half-century from 70 deliveries, his fastest at home in the format. He got to the three-figure mark from 169 deliveries, his second century of the year.

The middle-order batsman’s partnership with Rohit Sharma helped India recover from the initial wickets. The 267-run partnership is also the highest fourth-wicket partnership for India against South Africa in Test cricket and fifth-highest overall.

Rahane became debutant George Linde’s first Test wicket and wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen’s first catch. He scored 115 runs from 192 deliveries including 17 fours and one six.