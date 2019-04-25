Ajinkya Rahane to play county cricket for Hampshire

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was ignored from the upcoming World Cup 2019 squad, has signed for Hampshire and will play in the County Championship throughout the months of May, June, and July. The new appointment was confirmed the move in a video posted on their official Twitter account.

Advertising

With the move, Rahane would become first Indian to represent Hampshire. He will become Club’s overseas player and is expected to feature in eight Specsavers County Championship fixtures during the three months.

The right-handed batsman will replace South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who will end his stint with the county side after the conclusion of the Royal London One-Day Cup group stages to join the national side for the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Speaking in a press release, Rahane said: “I am excited to be the first Indian to play for Hampshire, a county which has a glowing reputation. I hope to score runs and win as a team and would like to thank BCCI for allowing me to play.”

“We’re delighted to attract a player of Ajinkya’s class and with both Aiden and Dimuth selected for the World Cup, we were obviously in the market for a top-order batsman. Ajinkya showed an interest early on and the way things have played out it’s a great opportunity to get him over – we’re really excited to have him with us,” Hampshire Director Of Cricket Giles White said.

“He’s enjoyed playing at the Ageas Bowl previously and it’s going to be great to have a player of his stature joining the dressing room,” he added.