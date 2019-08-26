India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane ends his two-year century drought in Antigua

Toggle Menu
Ajinkya Rahane ended his two-year century drought in the second innings of the first Test against West Indies, hitting five boundaries to score his tenth ton in Test cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane celebrates scoring a century against West Indies in the first Test. (Source: AP Photo)

Ajinkya Rahane ended his two-year century drought in the second innings of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday. Steadying the ship on day three with Virat Kohli, and then forging a hundred run-stand with Hanuma Vihari, Rahane played a solid innings of 102 (off 242 balls) to help India set a target of 419 for the hosts on day four.

Rahane’s 10th Test century guided India to 343/7 in the second innings. Forming a 102-run fourth-wicket partnership with India captain Virat Kohli, and then a 135-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hanuma Vihari, Rahane proved his worth by flashing his blade quite composedly.

Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach’s bowling, Rahane made full use of opportunity and first reached 19th Test half century before going on to convert it into three-figures.

His innings consisting of just five boundaries, received plaudits from the cricketing world, clearing any further doubts about his performances in red-ball cricket.

Meanwhile, India declared their total on 343/7 in the second innings, setting a target of 419 for the hosts, West Indies.

