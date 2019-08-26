India vs West Indies: Ajinkya Rahane ends his two-year century drought in Antigua

Ajinkya Rahane ended his two-year century drought in the second innings of the first Test against West Indies in Antigua on Sunday. Steadying the ship on day three with Virat Kohli, and then forging a hundred run-stand with Hanuma Vihari, Rahane played a solid innings of 102 (off 242 balls) to help India set a target of 419 for the hosts on day four.

Rahane’s 10th Test century guided India to 343/7 in the second innings. Forming a 102-run fourth-wicket partnership with India captain Virat Kohli, and then a 135-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hanuma Vihari, Rahane proved his worth by flashing his blade quite composedly.

Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach’s bowling, Rahane made full use of opportunity and first reached 19th Test half century before going on to convert it into three-figures.

His innings consisting of just five boundaries, received plaudits from the cricketing world, clearing any further doubts about his performances in red-ball cricket.

Class eventually rises to the top. #Rahane — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2019

Well done @ajinkyarahane88 well played.. 🏏100 👌 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 25, 2019

The monkey’s off Rahane’s back ! #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 25, 2019

And the 100 comes for @ajinkyarahane88 well played. It will mean a real lot to him. How many will India need before they declare? — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 25, 2019

That reaction said it all.. Hope the wait for a big knock is never this long ever again. Well played @ajinkyarahane88 #INDvsWI — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) August 25, 2019

As Ian Bishop said the nicest guy in the sport gets an gritty amazing 100. Well played @ajinkyarahane88 . #INDvsWI — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) August 25, 2019

Pretty good day for @rajasthanroyals. Hundreds for Rahane and Stokes! 😅 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 25, 2019

Meanwhile, India declared their total on 343/7 in the second innings, setting a target of 419 for the hosts, West Indies.