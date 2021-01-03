Ajinkya Rahane took blows on the body to prepare for Australia tour: Pravin Amre

Ajinkya Rahane practised taking blows on the body to prepare for the ongoing Test series in Australia, said his mentor and coach Pravin Amre. Rahane, after two Tests in the series, is the highest scorer so far (181 runs), and he successfully led India to a series-levelling win in Melbourne in the 2nd Test.

Amre revealed that Rahane had modified his training sessions to specifically adapt to the conditions he would have to face in Australia. He also endured blows on the body because he would have to grind out sessions of short bowling on the tour.

“Ajinkya was on his own (during practise sessions). He knew what he was doing and he was asking my throw-down person to bowl him in this and that area, he wanted to practise for this type of a ball,” Amre said on Sports Today.

“He made sure that he will have less reaction time when he was going to prepare in those practise sessions. He was ready to take the blows on the body because he was aware that there will be sessions in Australia where he has to take blows on his body to survive that session,” he added.

India fought back to level the series 1-1 after their humiliating loss in the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide when the team was bundled out for 36, their lowest Test score ever.

Amre said Rahane’s knock was of the highest order but that his captaincy needs to be lauded as well — especially the way he used his bowlers — because those are not skills that non-regular captains practise.