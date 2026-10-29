Rahane urges not to ‘overthink’ Bhuvneshwar’s performances and ‘no reason to write him off’

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Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s much-awaited comeback in the Indian colours hasn’t gone according to plan. He conceded 49, 50, and 40 runs in three consecutive T20I games, picking up just one wicket. At times, especially with the new ball, he showed what he can deliver with his swing, but he was also quite rusty in other phases of the game. Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane urged people not to overanalyse Bhuvneshwar’s performance and was adamant that there was no reason to write him off yet.
“I don’t think we should judge him or overthink how he has bowled. He is an experienced player and would certainly reflect on where he fell short and what he could have done better. As far as his performances are concerned, ups and downs are part of the game. Sometimes, as a bowler, you may not find your rhythm, but that is no reason to write him off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would certainly know what he could have done better,” Rahane said on his YouTube channel.
Instead of being critical of his performances, Rahane said people should appreciate the comeback he has made. “For me, the biggest story is that he has made a comeback at this age. We should learn from this that, as a bowler, you must never give up. Keep doing your job, and things will eventually fall into place. You never know; he could take five wickets in the next match, and things could change immediately. Bhuvneshwar is a bowler who certainly reflects on his game, but he is also confident in his abilities and is a confident person overall,” he said.
While Bhuvneshwar did look off-colour, his partner in crime Arshdeep Singh bowled well in the series. “Talking about Arshdeep, he looked in very good form and displayed a great rhythm. He picked up wickets in the powerplay, both in the previous match and in the third T20I. He is a very important player for the Indian team. He has played more than 100 T20Is and is approaching the 150-wicket mark,” Rahane said about him.