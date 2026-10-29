Rahane urges not to ‘overthink’ Bhuvneshwar’s performances and ‘no reason to write him off’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s much-awaited comeback in the Indian colours hasn’t gone according to plan. He conceded 49, 50, and 40 runs in three consecutive T20I games, picking up just one wicket. At times, especially with the new ball, he showed what he can deliver with his swing, but he was also quite rusty in other phases of the game. Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane urged people not to overanalyse Bhuvneshwar’s performance and was adamant that there was no reason to write him off yet.

“I don’t think we should judge him or overthink how he has bowled. He is an experienced player and would certainly reflect on where he fell short and what he could have done better. As far as his performances are concerned, ups and downs are part of the game. Sometimes, as a bowler, you may not find your rhythm, but that is no reason to write him off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar would certainly know what he could have done better,” Rahane said on his YouTube channel.