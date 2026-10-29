What happened after IND’s 36 all-out in BGT 20/21? Rahane reveals: ‘Was nervous…bluff in front of my teammates’

When Rishabh Pant scored that boundary to register a historic win at Gabba, breaching the fortress after 32 years, it was rosy in the end, but that 2020/21 series initially had quite a thorny part.

When the pink-ball Test in Adelaide started, India were in a decent position after Day 1. Even after both sides completed their first innings, the game was balanced, and then the unthinkable happened: India got bowled out for just 36 runs.

“I remember one thought in my head about when we lost the game in Adelaide and then everyone started talking about that ‘India will probably lose 4-0’ and ‘there is no chance for the Indian team,” Ajinkya Rahane said while speaking at an event in Mumbai.