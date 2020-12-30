Ajinkya Rahane becomes first recipient of Mullagh Medal at MCG

Indian stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who won Man of the Match for his vital ton at the Boxing Day Test, was bestowed with the Mullagh Medal on Tuesday. He is the first recipient of the iconic medal which is named after former Australian skipper and cricket Johnny Mullagh. Rahane scored 112 runs in the first innings and helped India reach a total of 326 runs in the first innings.

Congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane, the inaugural winner of the Mullagh Medal! The Boxing Day Test Player of the Match medal has been named in honour of trailblazing Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin). pic.twitter.com/nhHH3c6Xmx — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 29, 2020

In a bid to pay tribute to the ex-cricketer, Cricket Australia had earlier announced that the Player of the match of the Boxing Day Test will be awarded, Mullagh Medal. Mullagh was the first cricketer who led the famous 1868 Aboriginal cricket tour of England.

The Indian cricket board also shared the news from their Twitter handle.

A great moment yesterday when Johnny Mullagh (Unaarrimin) was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/IOgJpDZsrn — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 29, 2020

India bounced back from their 8-wicket defeat in Adelaide to post a 8-wicket victory in the 2nd Test at the MCG on Tuesday, drawing the Test series level at 1-1. Missing star players, like their regular skipper Virat Kohli, and having suffered such a demoralizing defeat recently, India’s win at the MCG is being hailed as a ‘historic’ win.