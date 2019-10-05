Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar blessed with a baby girl

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar on Saturday were blessed with a baby girl. The right-handed batsman wasn’t available for the birth of his daughter as he is currently playing the first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. The right-handed batsman married his childhood friend Radhika in 2014.

Several members of the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to congratulate Rahane. His former teammate Harbhajan Singh tweeted, “Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess ?? are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju.”

Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess ?? are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2019

Our #RoyalsFamily just got a little younger! ?? Congratulations on the birth of your daughter, @ajinkyarahane88 & Radhika! ???? pic.twitter.com/AoIyBODYvL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 5, 2019

During India’s recent tour of West Indies, the Indian vice-captain ended a 17-Test run of not scoring a hundred. However, Rahane could only manage 15 before being removed by Keshav Maharaj in the first innings of the ongoing Test between India and South Africa.

A week before, Radhika had shared a photo of herself with a baby bump with an emotional message on Instagram.

“Have more of milk and milk products. Don’t have that much coffee. And are you taking the supplements you need?,” Radhika wrote.

“:Being pregnant means being ready for extra care and extra attention from just about everyone. And the flood of information can only make things confusing. I have found it helpful to stick to the basics and keep track of my daily nutrient intake. Among all nutrients, I got to know how adequate iodine is essential for an expecting mother as well as the baby since first 1000 days of life are considered to be the critical period for Brain development for which Iodine is an essential nutrient… Requesting all mothers @momspresso to pledge their support in raising awareness for #MissingI.”