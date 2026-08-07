‘Be more proactive’: Rahane’s advice to India batters ahead of SL Tests

Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from International cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to "move on" on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (PTI/File)

Former India player Ajinkya Rahane, who announced his international retirement last month, had a word of advice for the India batters who are set to take on Sri Lanka in a 2-match Test series, beginning on August 15. “I think in Sri Lanka, the first day wicket generally is very good. But being top of the bowler as a batsman is very important. That’s what I have learned in Sri Lanka. You cannot be too defensive,” Rahane told PTI.

Rahane played a key role in 2017 when India toured Sri Lanka, scoring 200 runs with a hundred and a fifty, helping his team win 3-0.