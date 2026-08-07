‘Be more proactive’: Rahane’s advice to India batters ahead of SL Tests

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Former India player Ajinkya Rahane, who announced his international retirement last month, had a word of advice for the India batters who are set to take on Sri Lanka in a 2-match Test series, beginning on August 15. “I think in Sri Lanka, the first day wicket generally is very good. But being top of the bowler as a batsman is very important. That’s what I have learned in Sri Lanka. You cannot be too defensive,” Rahane told PTI.
Rahane played a key role in 2017 when India toured Sri Lanka, scoring 200 runs with a hundred and a fifty, helping his team win 3-0.
“You have to probably be more proactive because they will have spin friendly wickets, and Sri Lanka do have decent spinners in their side. And again, a home team is always a tough team to beat. Whatever I’ve learned playing cricket for so many years, you can’t take anyone for lightly. So it’s all about, I think, having your own game plan as an individual and being proactive. Even in Test cricket, it’s going to be the key,” he said.
Rahane had on Friday joined Amsterdam Flames as a marquee player in the inaugural European T20 Premier League, hoping to make global impact through the opportunity that came to him the day he announced his international retirement. The tournament is scheduled to be played between August 26 to September 20 across Dublin, Ireland, and the Hague, Netherlands.
“It’s a great opportunity for me. When I announced my retirement…I think the same day this opportunity came up. I took a day to probably think through it. (Flames co-owner) Steve (Waugh), personally, called me and asked me about if I’m interested to play for his team,” Rahane said.
“The amount of experience I have, the amount of cricket I have played for so many years with a certain attitude, certain mindset, I thought it’s a great opportunity for me to go out there, probably create an impact globally. Share my experience with other players. So I’m really looking forward to this stint with the ETPL,” the 38-year-old Mumbaikar added.
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