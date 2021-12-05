Ajaz Patel breaks 41-year old record, scripts incredible record against India

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India's Mayank Agarwal during the day three. (AP Photo)

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel smashed records left, right and centre as he added to his tally of 10 wickets from the 1st innings with 4 more scalps in the second against India in Wankhede on Sunday, taking his figures to 14/225.

India declared their second innings at 276/7 to set New Zealand an improbable victory target of 540 on the third day of the second and final Test on Sunday. First-innings centurion Mayank Agarwal top-scored with a 62, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill made 47 each. Axar Patel smashed 41 off 26 balls with four sixes and three fours.

For the visitors, Patel followed up his historic 10-wicket haul with four more wickets in India’s second essay. With a match haul of 14/225, Ajaz now has the best bowling figures in a Test against India.

Mumbai born Ajaz Patel is only the 3rd bowler in the world cricket test match history of 144 years, after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to take all 10 wickets in an innings. He achieved this while playing for New Zealand against India. pic.twitter.com/FvY3F46Qce — NASIB 🌍 🇮🇳 (@alarafatengr) December 4, 2021

This is just one of the many records that fell in the Mumbai Test.

With his 14 wickets, Patel’s feat is just behind Richard Hadlee’s 15 in Brisbane in 1985 in the list of the best haul by a New Zealand player in Test cricket. They are followed by Daniel Vettori (12/149) v AUS 2000 and Vettori’s 12/170 v BAN 2004.

Patel’s record is also the best bowling figures for any bowler against India, ever.

When he took his 13th wicket of the test, Patel briefly shared the honour of scalping the most wickets for a visiting bowler in a Test in India with Ian Botham, who took 13 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in 1980. Patel also etched his name in Wankhede history with his 14 wickets which is the best match bowling figures at the ground. He is followed by Ian Botham (13/106) v IND, 1980 and Ravichandran Ashwin (12/167) v ENG, 2016.

Patel’s haul is also the best match bowling figures by a NZ bowler in Asia. He is followed by Daniel Vettori (12/170) v BAN 2004 and Chris Pringle (11/152) v PAK 1990.

Ajaz also became the bowler with the best match bowling figures for a visiting spinner in India, followed by Australia’s Steve O’Keefe (12/70) in Pune, 2017 and another Australian Jason Krejza (12/358) in Nagpur, 2008.

Meanwhile, skipper Virat Kohli managed a painstaking 36 off 84 balls. For the better part of his 84 balls, the India skipper didn’t look convincing before being played on by a friendly left-arm spin from Rachin Ravindra, who also snatched three wickets.

This is the first time that Kohli has got bowled out against New Zealand in the Test format. In another damning stat, Kohli has just 2 scores of 50+ in his last 13 Test innings.

Meanwhile, India declared their second innings at 276 for 7 after Axar hit four sixes and three fours in his 41 off 26 balls towards the end.

Ajaz Patel’s match-haul of 14 wickets is unlikely to save his team from an embarrassing defeat as they went into tea at 13 for 1 with Ravichandran Ashwin getting Tom Latham (6). As of writing, the visitors are already reeling with the loss of three more wickets.