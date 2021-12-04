Pefect 10 for Ajaz Patel: 3rd bowler after Jim Laker, Anil Kumble to take all wickets in an innings

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel celebrates the dismissal of India's Mohammed Siraj during the day two of their second test cricket match with India in Mumbai. (AP)

Ajaz Patel becomes just the third bowler in the history of men’s Test cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings (Jim Laker in 1956 and Anil Kumble in 1999).

Resuming on 221 for four, the hosts were bowled out for 325 runs. The Mumbai-born Ajaz took all the wickets and returned with an impressive return of 10-119.

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal added 30 to his overnight score to 150. All-rounder Axar Patel (52), too scored his maiden Test half-century.

In his first over of the day the 33-year-old Patel, whose family immigrated to New Zealand in 1996, dismissed Wriddhiman Saha leg before wicket for 27 to complete his third five-wicket haul in an innings in tests.

Ravichandran Ashwin was out bowled on the next delivery to hand the left-arm spinner his best bowling figures in the format as India were reduced to 224-6.

Axar denied Ajaz the hat-trick and then combined in an unbroken 61-run stand for the seventh wicket with Agarwal to keep India on course for a big total on a track offering assistance to the spinners.

Agarwal has hit 16 fours and four sixes in his knock and looked assured at the crease with Ajaz, who didn’t find much support from the other New Zealand bowlers.

The opening test in Kanpur ended in a thrilling draw, with New Zealand’s last batting pair hanging on in the final session to deny India victory.