Rajasthan ahead of the game vs Tamil Nadu after Ajay Singh Kukna’s 5-wicket haul

When Manav Suthar took centrestage, Ajay Singh Kukna got relegated to a supporting act for Rajasthan. Manav, a left-arm spinner from Sri Ganganagar like Ajay, has had a rapid rise to India Test stardom, moving ahead in the pecking order despite making his Ranji Trophy debut seven years after Ajay.

The situation is not new for the latter. He had been out of the team for four-odd years in the past. He persevered, made a comeback and became Rajasthan’s leading wicket-taker in the 2025-26 season. That earned him a spot in Central Zone’s squad for the Duleep Trophy final. But he didn’t make the playing XI.

On Tuesday, Ajay finally earned the limelight ahead of Manav. His five-wicket haul brought a meandering match to life and handed the hosts a vital first-innings lead. Tamil Nadu, even after rocking Rajasthan’s top order in the third innings, had their backs against the wall at stumps on Day 3.

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Aided by an 89-run first-innings lead, Rajasthan ended the day with an overall advantage of 170 with six wickets in hand.

The game sped up in the second session when seven wickets fell. Ajay was the catalyst, getting the ball to grip from the North End and clean-bowling three batters. A pitch that favoured the batsmen for seven sessions suddenly seemed to turn on them.

Ajay Singh Kukna claimed his seventh five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. (Credit: Special arrangement) Ajay Singh Kukna claimed his seventh five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. (Credit: Special arrangement)

The 29-year-old later said it was not a sudden change but a result of pressure built by some tight bowling.

“The wicket was good. At such times, partnerships often form, so if you aren’t giving runs, it creates pressure. When a new batsman comes, it takes time for him to settle down as well, but we kept getting wickets and the pressure on them kept mounting,” Ajay said after the day’s play.

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The rough formed by the footmarks of left-arm seamers like Akash Singh also came into play, according to Ajay. “Patches developed outside the off-stump, so there was a slight benefit of that in a couple of wickets that we got.”

The years he spent in the wilderness affected Ajay, but support from friends and fellow cricketers kept him going.

“I have stayed with (former Ranji player) Arjit Gupta since childhood. He always motivated me, saying that whenever you get an opportunity, don’t miss out due to your own mistakes. There shouldn’t be any regret for later in life,” the 29-year-old said.

Slow start

Overnight TN batters Andre Siddharth and Sonu Yadav were ultra-cautious in the morning. Their objective was clear: cut out risk, wear down the Rajasthan bowling and trudge towards a potential first-innings lead.

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It took 103 balls for the first four of the day. Siddharth punched debutant Hemant Kumar off the backfoot through the covers. It was also the only boundary before lunch.

After an obdurate 36-run stand off 152 balls, Sonu slipped while going for a second run and sacrificed his wicket.

In walked Washington Sundar, equipped to counter-attack but staying sedate nevertheless. Siddharth broke the shackles in the second session, hitting four fours to move into the 80s. That’s when he went for one shot too many and perished.

The TN vice-captain tried to cut a length ball from Kukna. The width wasn’t there; he was cramped for room and the ball snuck past his horizontal bat onto the stumps.

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Rajasthan smelled blood. Akash found his channel outside off. He had all-rounder Nidhish Rajagopal caught at cover and Sai Kishore nicking to wide slip.

Ajay’s guile was too much for tailenders Deepesh Devendran and Saravana Kumar, both cleaned up while attempting ambitious hoicks. Sundar was left stranded as the visitors lost their last four wickets for 10 runs.

If Rajasthan had begun entertaining thoughts of victory, Sai Kishore had thoughts of his own.

Seeing Ajay’s rich returns, the TN skipper took the new ball and was vindicated immediately as Sachin Yadav, going for a booming drive, got castled off the second delivery.

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Pacers Saravana Kumar and Sonu Yadav chipped in with the wickets of Sumit Godara and Karan Lamba. Sai Kishore then lured a resolute Rohan Rajbhar out of his crease and ‘keeper N Jagadeesan did the rest. Rajasthan were reeling at 31 for 4.

Kartik Sharma and Mahipal Lomror then combined to forge an unbeaten 50-run partnership that steadied the hosts’ ship and stretched their lead to 170. With six wickets in hand and three sessions of cricket left, they would first aim to take the prospect of defeat out of the equation. If the first session goes wicketless, Ajay said, Rajasthan might even try for an outright win.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 363 and 81 for 4 in 34 overs (Kartik Sharma 30 not out; Sai Kishore 2/25) lead Tamil Nadu 274 all out in 98.4 overs (Andre Siddharth 81; Ajay Singh Kukna 5/51) by 170 runs