Ajay Jadeja was the original Shivam Dube of it all, in that World Cup quarterfinal at Bangalore

India can never get enough of its top order batsmen, penning odes to their batsmanship and general greatness. And so it was that Navjot Singh Sidhu, ended up with the Man of the Match in that 1996 50-over World Cup quarterfinal, for his 93 as opener.

Chinnaswamy became the Chinnaswamy that night, and it wasn’t only because arch rivals Pakistan were ultimately humbled. Both Sidhu’s 93 taking on Mushtaq Ahmed, a feared spinner, and Venkatesh Prasad’s dismissal and send-off of Aamer Sohail, were crucial indeed.

But the man who made March 9 unforgettable was Ajay Jadeja. Accelerating in the death overs, pushing the score past 280 which was then a psychological mountain, his calculated, fearless, liberating, gleeful attack on Waqar Younis, gave India the heft, the buzz that a top order batter’s 90 or even century, never could.