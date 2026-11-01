Ajay Jadeja on Samson: ‘Bowlers have figured him…technique has been exposed’

Sanju Samson looked out of sorts in the final T20I at Hamilton. He scored four runs from 10 deliveries and could not get going in the innings. Apart from the half-century in the first game of the series in Christchurch, it has been a forgettable series for Samson.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja took to social media to express his discontent and wrote on X that his technique is being exposed now.

“It’s frustrating to watch Sanju Samson bat. He always moves towards the sixth-stump line, expecting the bowler to pitch it up so he can smash it over the covers 🤨 But over the last three matches, New Zealand’s bowlers have figured him out and his technique has been exposed 😵,” former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja wrote on X.