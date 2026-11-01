Ajay Jadeja on Samson: ‘Bowlers have figured him…technique has been exposed’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Sanju Samson looked out of sorts in the final T20I at Hamilton. He scored four runs from 10 deliveries and could not get going in the innings. Apart from the half-century in the first game of the series in Christchurch, it has been a forgettable series for Samson.
Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja took to social media to express his discontent and wrote on X that his technique is being exposed now.
“It’s frustrating to watch Sanju Samson bat. He always moves towards the sixth-stump line, expecting the bowler to pitch it up so he can smash it over the covers 🤨 But over the last three matches, New Zealand’s bowlers have figured him out and his technique has been exposed 😵,” former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja wrote on X.
Tough call
Indian Head Coach made the difficult call to bring in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi instead of Sanju Samson. Speaking to JioStar ahead of the series against the West Indies earlier, Gautam Gambhir revealed that it was one of the hardest choices he had to make as an Indian coach.
“In two years of my journey, that was the only night I could not sleep and I told this to Sanju because I knew that it was probably the toughest decision in my coaching tenure in the T20 format—to leave out someone who was Player of the Tournament after only three or four games. The reason was probably that Vaibhav was in that kind of form as well, and we had to win the series,” Gambhir said.
“Because ultimately you are there and when you are playing for India, or when you are coaching India, you want to win each and every series possible. I had a very, very honest conversation with him and I told him that that is one of the reasons why, because Vaibhav was in that kind of form, and we needed someone to score runs at the top, we needed that little bit of a platform at the top as well. And he was fine with it. And that’s a conversation which me and Sanju had, and he took it in good spirits,” said Gambhir added.