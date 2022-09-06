scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

AIFF secy gen Shaji Prabhakaran quits Football Delhi president’s post

There is nothing in the AIFF constitution or the rules that bars him from holding the Football Delhi president's post also but Prabhakaran said he did not want any sort of controversy or claims of conflict of interest.

Shaji Prabhakaran, who was in the forefront of the group of people who wanted a change in the functioning of the AIFF, did not contest the apex body's elections here on Friday . ( FILE)

All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) newly-appointed secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has resigned from Football Delhi president’s post to avoid “any possible conflict of interest”.

Prabhakaran, a former Regional Development Officer for FIFA in South and Central Asia, was named AIFF secretary general on September 3, a day after former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey was elected as the president of the national federation. “I have resigned from the post of Football Delhi president. Since I have been appointed as AIFF secretary general, I don’t want any possible conflict of interest,” Prabhakaran told PTI.

There is nothing in the AIFF constitution or the rules that bars him from holding the Football Delhi president’s post also but Prabhakaran said he did not want any sort of controversy or claims of conflict of interest. “I don’t want any controversy or any conflict (of interest) claims,” said Prabhakaran who was re-elected as Football Delhi chief in March this year.

Prabhakaran is yet to take charge as AIFF secretary general and he said he will do it on Wednesday. Meanwhile, vice president Sharafatullah was on Tuesday made the acting president of Football Delhi after a meeting of the state body.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:15:26 pm
