Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint of an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.
In a hotly contested match between the both teams, India decimated Palestine 4-1 after they went down to 10 men following a red card to Mohammed Jamhour, who lost his cool following the first goal and brought down Raj Singh Wahengbam near the touchline on the left and then deliberately kicked him twice as he lay on the wet turf.
After the incident, there were multiple confrontations and in one of them, a Palestinian player was seen making a gesture towards Indian skipper Dallalmoun Gangte indicating that he smells bad.
The stinking gesture is considered a stereotype associated with South Asian and is a racist gesture in nature.
“In its complaint, AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations,” an AIFF press release stated.
The All India Football Federation has lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation over an alleged racist gesture during the India-Palestine match in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers. https://t.co/syeUgyYasX
— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) November 18, 2026
The release further emphasised AIFF’s stand against racism. “AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. The fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play, and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated,” the release read further.
Despite the match being in limelight for different reasons, India came out comfortably on the top with goals from Kamgouhao Doungel, Mukundo Singh, Dallalmoun Gangte, and Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia.
This is India’s third consecutive victory in Group E and has brought the team closer to qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027. India would confirm their place if Malaysia failed to defeat Guam in the group’s other fixture.