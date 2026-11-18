All India Football Federation (AIFF) has lodged a complaint of an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player with Asian Football Confederation (AFC) during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers.

In a hotly contested match between the both teams, India decimated Palestine 4-1 after they went down to 10 men following a red card to Mohammed Jamhour, who lost his cool following the first goal and brought down Raj Singh Wahengbam near the touchline on the left and then deliberately kicked him twice as he lay on the wet turf.

After the incident, there were multiple confrontations and in one of them, a Palestinian player was seen making a gesture towards Indian skipper Dallalmoun Gangte indicating that he smells bad.