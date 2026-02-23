‘Drop the ego’: Aiden Markram on how South Africa toppled India in T20 World Cup Super 8s clash

South Africa captain Aiden Markram was all praise for David Miller and Dewald Brevis and their bowlers in their stunning victory over India in the T20 World Cup Super Eights on Monday. South Africa were off to a disastrous start in the powerplay batting first in the match but that ended up being a distant memory as they ended up condemning India, heavy favourites to win the tournament, to a 76-run defeat.

South Africa lost three wickets in the first four overs. However, Dewald Brevis and David Miller then turned it around for them with a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket that came in just 51 balls. “Great performance. I think first and foremost was the partnership,” said Markram after the match. “The guys were great, put that together for us, steadied the ship and kept us in the game.”