Aiden Markram named as new T20 captain for South Africa

Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Aiden Markram has been named the new captain of South Africa’s Twenty20 International side with former skipper Temba Bavuma axed from the squad to face the West Indies in three matches later this month.

Bavuma will instead concentrate on his role as test and one day international skipper, with Wednesday’s second five-day game against the touring Caribbean side to be followed by three ODIs between March 16-21.

Fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have been rested for those matches but will return for the T20 games that will be played from March 25-28.

Seamer Gerald Coetzee, and batters Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs have earned first call-ups to the 50-over squad, while there is a return for Ryan Rickelton on the back of some prolific domestic form with the bat.

Bjorn Fortuin has been added as a spin option to the T20 squad, with Keshav Maharaj missing out. There is also no place for batter Rassie van der Dussen in the shortest format.

ODI squad (first two matches): Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.
T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 19:04 IST
Hyderabad doctor gets patent for his invention — a cardiac device

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
