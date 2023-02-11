scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Aiden Markram expresses captaincy ambitions in IPL

"What's going to happen, to be honest… either way we back the management's decision about who they want to be in charge," Markram said.

Markram scored 381 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 139.5 last season. (Twitter)

One of the front-runners for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captaincy in IPL-16, South African batter Aiden Markram is ready to take up the challenge if given a chance.

Besides Markram, seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal and veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other candidates in fray for the top job in the SRH franchise.

The 28-year-old Markram staked his claim by leading Sunrisers Eastern Cape into the final of the inaugural SA20 with a match-winning century in the last-four clash against Johannesburg Super Kings in Centurion on Thursday.

Mayank endured an unsuccessful stint as Punjab Kings captain before getting the boot. On the other hand, Markram has shown his leadership qualities by successfully leading the IPL franchise’s South African outfit.

Asked if he is open to leading the side in the high-profile Indian Premier League, Markram responded in the affirmative.

“What’s going to happen, to be honest… either way we back the management’s decision about who they want to be in charge,” Markram said.

“Becoming the captain is not the be all and end all. You can be in some form of leadership role too. But I am okay with captaincy, it’s something that I enjoy doing,” he said ahead of the SA20 final against Pretoria Capitals.

“I have been captaining for a while before this tournament started. It’s been a nice experience, a fresh start, I would say,” he added.

Mayank, who hit a double hundred in the ongoing Ranji Trophy semifinal against Saurashtra, has also brightened his chances of being named captain for the upcoming season of the T20 league.

Bhuvneshwar, 34, is SRH’s designated vice-captain and had led the side in former skipper Kane Williamson’s absence previously.

As far as Markram is concerned, the South African scored 381 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 139.5 last season. The only thing that could work against him is the lack of experience in leading a team in the IPL.

While Markram is entering the final on the back of a brilliant century, his opposite number, Wayne Parnell of Pretoria Capitals, has doubts over his participation in the title clash owing to a groin strain.

Both captains — Markram and Parnell — believed the quality of cricket in the first-ever SA20 league has been high and it has brought a breath of fresh air into South African cricket after a difficult period.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 17:19 IST
