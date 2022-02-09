Ahmedabad IPL team to be called Gujarat Titans

The Hardik Pandya-led Ahmedabad team of the Indian Premier League will be known as the Gujarat Titans, the franchise revealed on Wednesday. The franchise, which is owned by private equity firm CVC Capital, said that the name was chosen to pay tribute to the state’s rich cricketing legacy.

“The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch,” said the franchise in a statement released.

Siddharth Patel, a representative of the franchise, said, “We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name Titans’.

As we approach the league’s mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season, he said.

We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game,” he added.

🔊 Here’s more about our name, before you ‘Remember The Name’! 😊 #GujaratTitans pic.twitter.com/UA1KcjT1Hr — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 9, 2022

The franchise, which is debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, has also signed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young Indian batting talent Shubman Gill.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra will be the head coach and Vikram Solanki the director of cricket, while World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as the team mentor and batting coach.