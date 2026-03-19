‘Weakest PCB I have ever seen’: Ahmed Shehzad rips apart Pakistan Cricket Board for blindly endorsing ‘star players’

Former Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad ripped into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), calling them the weakest and a spineless board, while blaming them for blindly supporting a select few players, which led to the downfall of the Pakistan cricket team.

“The calibre of your players is not at that level, which was built up as a brand by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 and 7 years ago. These 6-8 boys… they are also the face of the PSL. They are also the face of our Pakistan team. Will they change Pakistan’s destiny?” said Shehzad on his YouTube channel.

“You provided all the sponsorships to those boys, endorsed them, and invested money in them. You gave them captaincies in the PSL, right? You made them the thumb of the Pakistan team. You handed over the entire Pakistan cricket team to those 6 boys and their agents. And what have they done now? The fire they have lit in the jungle, the fun and parties they have had, the pockets they have filled, the enjoyment they have had… they haven’t given Pakistan any wins by doing so,” he added.

Pakistan failed to reach the knockout stages of the last four ICC events. Shehzad blamed the players and called them out for not taking responsibility when needed.

‘Not ready to take blame’

“Such is the audacity (of the players) that even today, they are not ready to admit that we are responsible. Not a single one of those players. Even today, they play the blame game. Even today, their ego is such that it isn’t breaking. So weak is the Pakistan Cricket Board now,” he said.

“Whenever you talk about any player, they start spinning stories. I have never seen the Pakistan Cricket Board this weak in my life, as weak as this PCB is. They have power, right? But in their decision-making, they appear to be kneeling before their players. This PCB can’t do anything. The work they were supposed to do — bringing in new faces — they didn’t. What they do is, after every event, they try to pull a new trick, but the public has now caught their pattern,” added Shehzad.