Ahmed Shehzad forgets he plays in PSL, not IPL during Insta Live interview with Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen asked a few tough questions during the Instagram Live interview with Ahmed Shehzad (Source: Screenshot/AP File) Kevin Pietersen asked a few tough questions during the Instagram Live interview with Ahmed Shehzad (Source: Screenshot/AP File)

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen gave Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad a hard time on Instagram Live interview on Monday to an extent that he forgot he plays in Pakistan Super League (PSL) and not Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pietersen did not seem happy with the way Shehzad batted for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2020. Shehzad scored 61 runs in seven games in this edition of the T20 league.

The Englishman asked him, “I just wanna hammer you about your batting. Why are you not scoring runs?”.

The 28-year-old batsman replied by saying, “Well, I have tried my best in this IPL [PSL]. I have been working really hard. Sometimes you know as a cricketer you are trying everything but it’s not coming. You cannot help it. You still have to believe in yourself whenever you go.”

However, Pietersen kept intervening and once Shehzad had finished he said, “Shezzy (Shehzad), I am not a journalist. I am your buddy so don’t talk to me like you are in a f****** press conference, okay? Why are you not scoring runs?”.

Shehzad tried to laugh it off but eventually came up with another reason why he has been struggling to score runs.

“You want a clear answer? I was playing (batting) No.3 and I tried but it was not helping me. It was my first time that I played the entire tournament at No.3. I never complained. I was doing my best, I tried my best but it was not coming.”

Pietersen still was not convinced and took a dig at Shehzad.

“So you don’t wanna bat No.1, you can’t bat 2, you can’t bat three, you can’t bat 4, you can’t bat 5. I think you must go and bat at 13. Go and bat 13 for Quetta Gladiators next season… No.13 for the third team, not even for the first team. You are gonna carry drinks,” the 39-year-old said jokingly.

Shehzad’s last international appearance was against Sri Lanka in October 2019 in the T20I series. Misbah-ul-Haq got him back in the team after becoming the chief selector and coach of the Pakistan team. However, he failed to live up to the expectations and scored 4 and 13 in the two ODIs.

Quetta Gladiators finished in the fifth position as they won only four matches out of 10 they played at the league stage. The winner of the 2020 edition is yet to be decided as the playoffs were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

