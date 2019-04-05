Watch: Ahmed Shehzad asks for review after dropping a sitter

Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad became subject to trolling on social media when he dropped a sitter near the boundary but went on to signal the on-field umpires to get it checked by the TV officials. The incident happened during a match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Areas in the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2019 on Wednesday.

With three required from the final four deliveries, Pakhtunkhwa batsman Khushdil Shah tried to clear the boundary rope but his shot travelled straight into the hands of Shehzad at deep mid-wicket region. While the ball was in the air, the commentators said that this could be a turning point but what followed was hard to believe as Shehzad fumbled and dropped the regulation catch. After dropping the catch, the 27-year-old picked the ball and signalled to the on-field umpires to get it checked by TV official as he was not sure of the catch being taken cleanly.

The contest was eventually won by Pakhtunkhwa by three wickets and seamer Wahab Riaz emerged as the standout performer of the match. The 33-year-old was exceptional with the ball as he claimed a five-wicket haul in his 10-overs quota.

Wahab Riaz at his best – 5-52 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa versus Federal Areas #PakistanCup pic.twitter.com/DsMPZOWfnm — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) 4 April 2019

It is not the first time that Shehzad has been confused about him taking a clean catch. Back in 2015 during an ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Shehzad ran forward and claimed to have completed a diving catch but replays on the big screen suggested a different narrative.