Agni Dev Chopra, son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, denies rumours of signing up for PSL

Rumours surfaced online of Agni Dev Chopra enrolling for the league after having decided to pursue a cricketing career in the United States of America.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 8, 2026 04:22 PM IST
Ranji Trophy 2024: Agni Devi Chopra(Left) Agndi Dev Chopra with his parents Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra. (Special Arrangement)
Make us preferred source on Google

Agni Dev Chopra, the cricketer who is the son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra, has denied rumours of him enrolling for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This was after rumours surfaced online of him enrolling for the league after having decided to pursue a cricketing career in the United States of America.

“Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation,” posted Agni Dev Chopra on an Instagram story.

The rumour had come up after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced its list of 879 players who had registered for the list. A player named “Agni Chopra” is listed as player number 822 on that list. The country he is attributed to is the USA and he is described as a left-handed batter and right-arm spinner. Agni Dev Chopra is a left-handed batter and occassionaly bowls right-arm off-spin.

Chopra played cricket in Mumbai at the under-age levels. He has led the Mumbai Under-19 team and was Mumbai’s leading run-getter in 2019-20 CK Nayudu Trophy with 760 runs, including a double hundred. However, he could never break into the senior Ranji Trophy team and in July 2023, he had decided to shift to Mizoram to further pursue his cricket career.

“In July, the Mizoram had trials at the National Cricket Academy. I went for the trial and I was lucky enough to be picked. It was tough to leave my city but this was the best opportunity to play in the List A and first-class cricket,” Chopra had told the Indian Express in February 2024.

He was on an incredible run of form in the Plate Group at the time playing for Mizoram, piling up 767 runs in four matches, with an astonishing average of 95.87. He had scored five centuries in four games until then.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
Allow shuttlers to drop 'national duty' if they are pursuing training for the All England - both will be chalked up as 'Indian wins' eventually
Declining to "play for India" is still seen as hoo-ha - not kosher, in the sport (in India). (Reuters Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
AP Dhillon, with a net worth of Rs 83 crore today, once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work for 12 hours before going to college'
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain film review
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Advertisement
Feb 08: Latest News