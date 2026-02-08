Agni Dev Chopra, son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, denies rumours of signing up for PSL

Agni Dev Chopra, the cricketer who is the son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra, has denied rumours of him enrolling for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This was after rumours surfaced online of him enrolling for the league after having decided to pursue a cricketing career in the United States of America.

“Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation,” posted Agni Dev Chopra on an Instagram story.