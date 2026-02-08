Agni Dev Chopra, son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, denies rumours of signing up for PSL

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Agni Dev Chopra, the cricketer who is the son of Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and journalist Anupama Chopra, has denied rumours of him enrolling for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). This was after rumours surfaced online of him enrolling for the league after having decided to pursue a cricketing career in the United States of America.
“Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation,” posted Agni Dev Chopra on an Instagram story.
The rumour had come up after the Pakistan Cricket Board announced its list of 879 players who had registered for the list. A player named “Agni Chopra” is listed as player number 822 on that list. The country he is attributed to is the USA and he is described as a left-handed batter and right-arm spinner. Agni Dev Chopra is a left-handed batter and occassionaly bowls right-arm off-spin.
Chopra played cricket in Mumbai at the under-age levels. He has led the Mumbai Under-19 team and was Mumbai’s leading run-getter in 2019-20 CK Nayudu Trophy with 760 runs, including a double hundred. However, he could never break into the senior Ranji Trophy team and in July 2023, he had decided to shift to Mizoram to further pursue his cricket career.
“In July, the Mizoram had trials at the National Cricket Academy. I went for the trial and I was lucky enough to be picked. It was tough to leave my city but this was the best opportunity to play in the List A and first-class cricket,” Chopra had told the Indian Express in February 2024.
He was on an incredible run of form in the Plate Group at the time playing for Mizoram, piling up 767 runs in four matches, with an astonishing average of 95.87. He had scored five centuries in four games until then.
