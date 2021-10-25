Agency that represented Dhoni in race for new IPL team

The agency that once represented the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rhiti Sports Management, has bid for one of the two new IPL franchises whose names will be finalised on Monday evening. It is learnt that around 10 bidders are in the final race to be part of the Indian Premier League.

Among the high-profile bidders to put their name in the hat, directly or through consortiums, are the owners of the English club Manchester United, the Adani Group, Torrent, Hindustan Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, RP-SanjIv Goenka Group, Capri Global and one Singapore based Irelia Company Pte Limited. Two of them will be part of the 10-team IPL next year which will also be a mega auction. While the original 8 franchises will have the option of retaining a few players, the rest of the cricketers will be available in the auction pool.

The stage is set! 👍 👍 Bidding for the 2⃣ new IPL teams to commence shortly! pic.twitter.com/Vsu58ZA83d — BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2021

The Indian board twice had extended its ‘Invitation to tender’ and had extended the deadline till October 20th, 2021, so that new bidders like Manchester United can take part in the bidding process.

The board has shortlisted four venues Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Cuttack and Guwahati and are expecting to earn more than Rs 5,000 crores from two new teams. The BCCI has kept the base price of Rs 2000 crores for its two new IPL teams.

The Indian board in its press release had stated that the Invitation To Tender (IIT) will be available to interested parties on receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee of Rs 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lac Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.