Age of the extremes

If you were a cricket tragic on Wednesday, watching Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell belt hapless bowlers, in faraway time zones, you would have felt like reading a novel entirely composed of exclamation marks. While on a balmy Bangalore night, Maxwell smoked 9 sixes in a T20 game against Jasprit Bumrah and Co, in spectacularly sunny Grenada, Chris Gayle clobbered 14 sixes against Ben Stokes and friends, a few hours after Jos Buttler had stacked up a dozen off his own in the same match.

The last few weeks has seen cricket feel detached from reality as fans have got used to seeing the spectacular. A supposedly rag-tag Sri Lanka had just etched a historic series win in South Africa, thanks chiefly to an innings-of-a-lifetime by the audacious Sri Lankan southpaw Kusal Perera, who worried little about the daunting reputation of Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada, pummelling them over cow cordon and long-on. Closer home, in Dehradun, an out-of-shape Pathan from the eastern Afghanistan province of Paktia, Hazratullah Zazai sent the white ball 16 times overs the ropes against Ireland.

Explained | From pinch hitters to new-age marauders

Just a few months before the World Cup, and days before the India-Australia five match ODI series that starts here on Saturday, the game seemed to have suddenly embraced the new-age truisms of the game. Once a rarity, the six has replaced the dot ball as the limited-over game’s central function.

This new-found confidence to clear the ropes has both empowered and enlightened the batsmen around the world. For the highly consistent big hitter, no total seems inconceivable, no target is unachievable and no boundary is long enough.

The first 400 in ODI cricket arrived in 2005, since then the barrier has been surpassed 18 times. After Sachin Tendulkar hit the first ODI 200 in 2011, seven batsmen have crossed the elusive mark. And on each instance, the milestone, once the numerical El Dorado of ODI cricket, was piled with a barrage of sixes. No wonder six of the top-11 six hitters in ODI cricket are still around. A seventh is the recently-retired AB de Villiers. Suffice to say that it’s the golden age of hitting sixes.

It’s not that big hitters didn’t exist in past eras, but seldom ever was an age gifted with so many six-hitting men. It’s cricket’s equivalent of an ace in tennis, or a free-kick in football or a three-pointer in basketball. Theses days there are many natural risk-free six hitters, like Rohit Sharma.

The Indian opener might have been annoyed at being rested in Bangalore, where he had struck the first of his three double hundreds. Had he been around, it might have well turned out to be a six-binge-hitting between him and Maxwell. But rue not, it could turn out to be the theme of the ODI series, a quest for six-hitting one-upmanship.

Among six-hitting geniuses, Rohit has a whopping six-hitting strike rate, 215 sixes in 201 games, a six every 42nd ball he faces. Among those with more than 200 sixes, only Shahid Afridi (once in 19 balls) and De Villiers ( one out of 38) have managed those at a better clip. Maxwell’s strike-rate is better, a maximum every 26th delivery, though his overall consistency flags.

That the reason that even in limited-over formats, and even at a time when his side’s batting cupboard isn’t over-flowing with riches, he isn’t a permanent fixture of the side. But the sole reason he’s persisted with, given a rope too long, is his penchant for quick runs and his six-fixation.

Maxwell and Rohit are known for their knack of hitting sixes without resorting to anything remotely barbaric. They don’t hack or hoick, it’s their timing that sets them apart. Rohit exudes an elegant violence, Maxwell is more brusque and brazen. Rohit kicks on and compiles knocks of gargantuan proportions, Maxwell is content with cameo act (Exhibit A: 32.31 average). Both have a variety of six-hitting range; they can clear the ropes with lofted-drives, ramps, pulls, hooks and sweeps.

In fact, those days are well behind when the leg-side, especially the long-on-deep-midwicket arc, were the favoured six-hitting spots. Lifting over deep cover is no longer a glinting novelty, the new-age clean-six-wielders can bombard any expanse of the ground. Rohit and Maxwell can dispatch the same delivery to opposite parts of the ground. Both can whip a full ball from middle-stump to midwicket with the same felicity as they can go inside-out to lift the ball over cover.

It’s the same for Gayle or Buttler (a six off every 26 balls) and to a less prolific degree for Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch and Eoin Morgan. Then, there are the fledgling six-vendors such as Shimron Hetmyer (one in 22), Quiton de Kock and Kusal Perera striding out of their shells. David Warner’s imminent return for the World Cup, the six-count could go through the roof.

It doesn’t matter that the World Cup is in England, or that precious, young fast bowlers are steaming in from every corner of the world. England pitches don’t spew venom in this format as much as they do in Tests. Curators and public are keen on watching high-scoring pitches and even the stiff-upper-lipped cricket cynics of the world wouldn’t quiver or snigger in their seats. As a result, few teams embody this transformation than England. They’ve pillaged 400-plus scores four times themselves, three of them on England grounds.

For the cricket tragic, the World Cup could be like reading a novel full of exclamation marks! Every single day!