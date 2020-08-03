Voluntarily declare age-fraud or face two-year ban: BCCI

BCCI also made it clear that if the players don’t accept it now and are later found to be guilty of age fraud then they will be heavily sanctioned. (Source: PTI/file) BCCI also made it clear that if the players don’t accept it now and are later found to be guilty of age fraud then they will be heavily sanctioned. (Source: PTI/file)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday said it will grant amnesty to registered players who voluntarily declare any age fraud but those found to be in breach of the unusual scheme could be slapped with a two-year suspension.

“Age fraud is a serious matter and is detrimental to the health of the sport. Many youngsters who are supposed to be playing in a particular age group fail to make it owing to age fraud. With the BCCI taking stern actions to curb this, it is only advisable for the players to come forward and abide by the directives issued by the Board,” said Rahul Dravid, Head Cricket, NCA in a statement released.

A voluntary disclosure scheme for players who are already registered will be applicable to all cricketers participating in the board’s age-group tournaments from the 2020-21 season onwards.

Under this scheme, players who voluntarily declare that they have manipulated their date of birth by submitting fake/tampered documents in the past will not be suspended and allowed to participate in the appropriate age group level if they disclose their actual date of birth (DOB).

Players have to submit a signed letter/email along with supporting documents to BCCI Age Verification Dept. revealing their actual DOB before 15th September 2020.

However, if registered players do not disclose the facts and are found to have submitted fake/tampered DOB proof documents by BCCI, then they will be banned for 2 years, and after completion of the 2-year suspension, they will not be allowed to participate in age group tournaments of BCCI, as well as, age-group tournaments organized by the State Units.

“We are committed to providing a level-playing field across all age groups. The BCCI has been taking steps to counter age fraud and is now introducing even stricter measures from the upcoming domestic season. Those who do not voluntarily disclose their misdemeanour will be punished heavily and will be banned for two years,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

The Indian cricket board also announced that for the under-16 age group tournament “only players who are between 14-16 years old will be permitted to register.”

In the Under-19 age group, if a player’s birth is found to be registered more than 2 years after birth, as mentioned in the birth certificate, then there will be restrictions on the number of years allowed to participate in the BCCI Under-19 tournaments.

Earlier, the board had introduced a 24-hour helpline to report age and domicile fraud. The Indian Express had reported that the BCCI had banned 101 players last year, 75 for age fraud and 26 for providing false documents to play for a different state to the one they qualified for.

