RCB clarifies after Virat Kohli gets trolled for his Diwali message

n. (File)

After Virat Kohli’s message urging people to celebrate Diwali without crackers faced social media trolling, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) issued a clarification over the same stating that visuals were used from archival footage of UAE’s Flag Day celebration on November 3.

RCB also cleared their stance on keeping the environment clean and safe.

“Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends. To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE’s Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years,” the tweet read.

Hope you are all enjoying a happy and peaceful Diwali with family and friends.🪔 To clarify, the fireworks shown in RCB’s recent celebratory video was archival footage of UAE’s Flag Day celebrations. RCB continues to work hard to protect the environment like we’ve over the years. — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 16, 2020

Earlier, Kohli had given a message to his fans and followers asking them to enjoy the festival of lights with a diya and family.

“Please remember do not burst crackers to protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion,” Kohli had said in this message.

Gearing up for a gruelling tour of Australia, the Indian team on Saturday began outdoor training with a light session after the entire contingent tested negative for COVID-19.

READ | Even Australia can’t fill the Virat Kohli void

The Test series will begin with a Day-Night game at Adelaide from December 17. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three matches as he will be on a paternity leave during that time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd