After turning 18, Uttarakhand to finally play Ranji Trophy

Uttarakhand is all set to become the newest team in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions during the upcoming season later this year after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to appoint a ‘Consensus Committee’ to run cricket in the state for the next year. The nine-member committee was put in place by the CoA after they had met four different groups, who were claiming their respective stakes as the official body to take over Uttarakhand cricket, in New Delhi on Monday.

The Consensus Committee will be convened by former game development manager of the BCCI, Ratnakar Shetty, whose role will be to ensure that cricket is restored back in the state. Meanwhile, six of the nine members in the committee will come from the different associations within the state. Uttarakhand will follow in the footsteps of Bihar, who are already building up to make a return to the Ranji Trophy.

“See, Uttarakhand is an unfortunate situation that from the time of its birth, 18 years, they haven’t been able to play as a state. Their players were playing for other states/associations. They (Uttarakhand) had three-four associations among themselves, falling out with each other all the time. So the court asked us to intervene.

“What happened today was, we (CoA) met all the four associations (rival factions), and (told them) to come to a consensus. Which association will be recognised (by the BCCI) may take three months, four months, five months etc. But during that time the youngsters should not miss the opportunity to play this season. So by consensus, they have agreed to come together and constitute a committee, which is called the Consensus Committee for Uttarakhand,” CoA head Vinod Rai told The Indian Express.

Apart from Prof Shetty as the convener of the committee, it will also have a member from the BCCI’s finance team and a state government nominee.

“This committee will run cricket for the next one year. There are six members from the state. Ratnakar Shetty will be the convener. There will be one finance man from the BCCI, because the BCCI will make funds available to them. And since they will be using the government stadium in Dehradun, the committee will have a state government nominee. So there will be six plus three members,” Rai explained. Asked about the team selection process, he said: “The committee will select the team and one of the BCCI selectors will be sitting there to guide them. The Dehradun Stadium will be their home ground and they have one more stadium in Haldwani. So they have enough infrastructure. Uttarakhand are part of the BCCI today, eligible for all age-groups and the senior level.”

It is learnt that the ‘one state, one vote’ Lodha recommendation could well have been the turning point as it brought the rival groups together to find a middle path and ensure that cricket resumes in Uttarakhand.

