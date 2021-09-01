After Taliban came into Kabul, we asked ICC to help us but nothing happened: Afghanistan cricketer Roya Samim

With Afghanistan in a state of turmoil due to the Taliban takeover, cricketer Roya Samim said she is still waiting for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to respond to how things stand for her and her teammates’ cricketing future. She is also extremely worried about the fate of her teammates who have been left behind. “My other teammates who stay in Afghanistan are afraid, they stay in their houses,” she revealed to the Guardian.

“We all emailed the ICC but got no response from them,” says Samim. “Why do they not respond to us, why do they not consider us, even treat us that we don’t exist in the world? After the Taliban came into Kabul, we requested that [the ICC] please save all the girls, we are worried for our teammates. The Afghan Cricket Board [ACB] also said nothing, they said just: ‘Wait.’”

The ICC, however, have denied receiving any mail.

With her nation in tatters and her dreams slowly fading away, Samim is living her life as a refugee in Canada with her two sisters, who are also cricketers in the Afghan women’s team.

“Leaving Afghanistan, it was a sad day for me. I just cried,” she said. “I really love everything that I had: my job, my cricket, my teammates, my home town, my relatives. Everything that I have, I leave behind. Even now when I remember this day I will cry,” she told the Guardian.

Left all by themselves without any US troops in the country since 2001, there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for the Afghans as they have no choice but to witness a dark part of their history repeat itself. Under the Taliban rule, there was no place for education for women and their rights.

They were not even allowed out of the house unless wearing a burqa and in the companionship of a male relative. Sport was out of the question and though the Taliban have not made a definitive statement about the future of female participation, Samim is not hopeful: “The Taliban are against girls studying, so how do they want a girl’s cricket team?” she said.