After T20 World Cup fiasco, new Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: 'Want to resolve this issue quickly'

Aminul Haque meets Deputy Indian High Commissioner, holds dialogue; also questions Bangladesh Cricket Board elections even as its president leaves country while chief executive departs for Australia

3 min readFeb 18, 2026 11:23 AM IST
Reflecting on Bangladesh's absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
A potential reset in ties between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could be on the horizon following political change in Bangladesh. Newly-appointed State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque signalled a desire to rebuild relations with India, stressing dialogue and cooperation.

Relations between the two neighbours had worsened in the recent months after the Bangladesh cricket team declined to travel to India for its group-stage fixtures at the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. Their move was in reaction to Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad on the BCCI’s direction.

Following the recent election victory of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, however, the new government has indicated it wants to recalibrate ties.

Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Haque disclosed details of his initial diplomatic outreach. “After attending the oath-taking ceremony, I met with the Deputy High Commissioner of India at the Parliament building. I discussed this matter (T20 World Cup issue) with him. He was very friendly, and I also spoke to him in a friendly manner,” Haque was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

He emphasised that Dhaka is keen to resolve outstanding disputes swiftly. “I told him that we want to resolve this issue quickly through discussions because we want to maintain friendly relations with all our neighboring countries. From sports to all other sectors, we want to build a sincere and cordial relationship,” he added.

Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties. “You know that because of diplomatic complications, we could not play in the World Cup,” he said. “If those issues had been discussed and settled earlier, our team might have participated.”

The minister also cast doubt on the legitimacy of the most recent BCB elections, indirectly questioning the standing of board president Aminul Islam. “Regarding the Cricket Board election, I have said before and I still say that it was questionable,” Haque stated. “Look, this matter is regulated by the ICC. Within the framework of the law and regulations, whatever needs to be done will be addressed through discussions. After sitting down and reviewing everything properly, I will comment further.”

The Daily Star added that the Bangladesh Cricket Board president, Aminul Islam Bulbul, left the country citing personal reasons while the Chief Executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury departed for Australia, where his family resides.

