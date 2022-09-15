After Supreme Court allows BCCI to amend constitution, MP Rajeev Shukla and MLA Ashish Shelar eye return to administration

Two veteran administrators, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, can make their way back into the Indian cricket board and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), respectively, after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution.

While implementing the Lodha Committee recommendations in 2016, the Supreme Court had ruled that no minister and public servant can become a member in the BCCI. The reference to public servants meant several MPs and MLAs, including Shelar who was the vice-president of the MCA back then, weren’t eligible to hold posts.

While the directive to bar Ministers from holding a post still stands, the Court agreed to change the clause which now allows MP and MLA to be part of state association and BCCI.

Shukla was elected unopposed as the vice-president of the BCCI two years ago. Last month, he took oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Chattisgarh. As per the earlier directions of the court, he would have had to give up his post in the BCCI as a consequence. However, he is now eligible to continue as per Supreme Court latest verdict and can hold office for two full terms.

A veteran politician, Shukla has served as the IPL chairman in the past and been an office-bearer in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association before he had to step down after the Lodha Committee recommendations were implemented.

Shelar as MCA president?

Former India player Sandeep Patil, who will be contesting elections for MCA president’s post, could be up against Mumbai BJP chief Shelar, who is set to throw his hat in the ring.

The MCA elections are scheduled to take place on September 28. “With new order, Shelar is surely going to make a comeback in MCA as president. He is not given any ministerial berth in Shinde-Fadnavis government so he is now eligible to be here,” an MCA official said.

Not just Shelar, the MCA elections could see some interesting battles as MLA’s across political parties are keen to contest the polls following the developments in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In an order that paves the way for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue for another term in office, the Court allowed the BCCI’s request to make amendments in its constitution so as to modify the requirement of a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for its officials.