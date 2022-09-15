scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

After Supreme Court allows BCCI to amend constitution, MP Rajeev Shukla and MLA Ashish Shelar eye return to administration

An earlier ruling that barred public servants from being BCCI members meant several MPs and MLAs had to give up their post. That is now set to change

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla (left) and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar can return to cricket administration. (File)

Two veteran administrators, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, can make their way back into the Indian cricket board and the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), respectively, after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to amend its constitution.

While implementing the Lodha Committee recommendations in 2016, the Supreme Court had ruled that no minister and public servant can become a member in the BCCI. The reference to public servants meant several MPs and MLAs, including Shelar who was the vice-president of the MCA back then, weren’t eligible to hold posts.

While the directive to bar Ministers from holding a post still stands, the Court agreed to change the clause which now allows MP and MLA to be part of state association and BCCI.

READ |BCCI was waiting for weather to change, says reform panel head Lodha

Shukla was elected unopposed as the vice-president of the BCCI two years ago. Last month, he took oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Chattisgarh. As per the earlier directions of the court, he would have had to give up his post in the BCCI as a consequence. However, he is now eligible to continue as per Supreme Court latest verdict and can hold office for two full terms.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts showPremium
Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped: what the accounts show
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...Premium
For months before joining BJP, Lobos faced heat from Goa govt over &#8216...

A veteran politician, Shukla has served as the IPL chairman in the past and been an office-bearer in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association before he had to step down after the Lodha Committee recommendations were implemented.

READ |SC lets BCCI amend cooling-off clause, sets stage for Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue

Shelar as MCA president?

Former India player Sandeep Patil, who will be contesting elections for MCA president’s post, could be up against Mumbai BJP chief Shelar, who is set to throw his hat in the ring.

Advertisement
READ |Will Jay Shah be the next BCCI president?

The MCA elections are scheduled to take place on September 28. “With new order, Shelar is surely going to make a comeback in MCA as president. He is not given any ministerial berth in Shinde-Fadnavis government so he is now eligible to be here,” an MCA official said.

Not just Shelar, the MCA elections could see some interesting battles as MLA’s across political parties are keen to contest the polls following the developments in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In an order that paves the way for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue for another term in office, the Court allowed the BCCI’s request to make amendments in its constitution so as to modify the requirement of a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for its officials.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 09:48:52 am
Next Story

Shehnaaz Gill on her upcoming projects: ‘Meri 4-5 movies aa rahi hai’

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 15: Latest News