After stunning win over SA, Netherlands’s Cooper has a message for Pakistan’s Babar: Make sure you win, then we finish fourth

“Make sure you win, then we finish fourth,” Netherlands batter Tom Cooper had a message for the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was going for the toss against Bangladesh.

Netherlands’ 13-run win over South Africa has opened the door for Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals. Now they have to beat Bangladesh to qualify for the semifinals.

If Pakistan beats Bangladesh, then the Netherlands will finish four in the points table and it will give them automatic qualification for the next T20 World Cup.

“Another great experience, another big upset from the Netherlands. The absolute goal for us after losing the first two games that we are still playing for a spot in the next World Cup. Two results go our way,” Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards had said after the match.

Chasing 159 to win and appearing to be in control, the Proteas stumbled to 145-8, leaving South Africa out of the semifinals.

Colin Ackermann top-scored with an unbeaten 41 from 26 balls in the Dutch side’s 158-4.

The Netherlands’ openers Stephan Myburgh (37 from 30 balls) and Max O’Dowd (29 from 31) featured in a 58-run partnership. And Australian-born Tom Cooper, whose mother was born in Dutch New Guinea, struck two sixes in making 35 from 19 deliveries.

South African paceman Anrich Nortje continued his strong tournament, taking 1-10 from four overs, and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 2-27.