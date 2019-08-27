After Stokes’s heroics, celebration and five stages of grief

While the English media went typically overboard in their adulation for Ben Stokes and his Ashes-saving performance at Headingley, their Aussie counterparts tried to come to terms with the four blunders that cost the visitors the third Test.

123.1 overs: Stokes sliced Pat Cummins to third man, where a diving Marcus Harris got a hand to the ball but couldn’t hold on.

“It was a moment scarily reminiscent of Edgbaston 2005, when Simon Jones dropped Michael Kasprowicz in nearly identical fashion with Australia requiring 15 runs to win with one wicket in hand — England needed 17 at this point. The chance was tough, but still a chance. Jones said he felt “the worst I’ve ever felt in my life” after his Edgbaston drop, so spare a thought for Harris now.”

ABC Grandstand

123.6 overs: Cummins hit left Jack Leach on the pads bowling full from over the wicket. It pitched outside leg, struck outside leg and, as the subsequent review showed, was missing the stumps.

“The one time where the review was there to be taken for the right reason and to win the Test match, we’ve run out of reviews because of stupidity earlier on.”

Allan Border to Fox Sports

124.5 overs: After two misses, Stokes connected with a reverse-sweep to Nathan Lyon and Leach charged down the wicket. It looked a certain run-out, but Lyon fumbled the ball and Leach scampered home.

“If you’re trying to understand the effect pressure can have on even the most basic of skills, this was class 101.”

ABC Grandstand

124.6 overs: Eventually, nothing else should have mattered. Stokes went for a slog-sweep and Lyon trapped him plumb in front of the wickets. Umpire Joel Wilson turned down the appeal and Aussies could only rue the wasted review the over before.

“There was, for instance, (Tim Paine’s) decision to bring back Lyon with eight needed. Stokes himself thought it brilliant; Lyon was the last bowler he wanted to face then. It so nearly worked. It did work, but for umpire Joel Wilson’s blurry eye, and, ahem, DRS.”

Sydney Morning Herald

FIVE STAGES OF GRIEF

Denial

“Ben Stokes was out, so third Test heroics should not have counted,” wrote Wally Mason for The Australian. “…the biggest blunder of the Headingley Test belongs to umpire Joel Wilson, who could do with a visit to SpecSavers.”

Anger

Broadcaster Fox Sports Australia hit out at the captain, saying in a headline: “Tim Paine’s woeful Ashes series hits new low”, while Sydney Daily Telegraph bemoaned “dropped catches, errors in the field, umpire howlers and poor use of the DRS system”.

Bargaining

In his column for the Sydney Herald, Ian Chappell remained convinced that Australia were still the favourites for the next two Tests. “Australia will face a challenging task buoyed by the knowledge that, even though they suffered a deflating defeat at Headingley, they have far less flaws than their Stokes-boosted opponents.”

Depression

“Disasters are often said to have the feeling of being in slow motion. The outcome is known well before it happens, but there is nothing that can be done to stop it,” Jacob Polychronis for Fox Sports. “The same could be said about Australia’s hopes of winning the third Test from the moment England lost its ninth wicket. It all started going wrong for Australia, and it wasn’t going to go right again.”

Acceptance

“This is the Summer of Stokes. You’re just living in it,” Geoff Lemon, ABC.

GOATEST OF GOATS

Geoff Lemon set the tone with a cheeky admission of recency bias for ABC, saying, “It was the greatest thing we’ve ever seen, since the last greatest thing we’ve ever seen six weeks ago.” But compatriot Greg Baum, for The Age, straight up called for no more cricket without a tinge of irony. “Call off test cricket now. In fact, call off all cricket. Not because it could never get any worse than this, but because how could it ever be better, surely?”

Maradona, Bolt… Stokes

But the English were not to be outdone. Leo McKinstry in The Daily Mail highlighted “timeless British virtues, such as stoicism in the face of daunting odds”, ranking the performance on par with 1966 FIFA World Cup win and 2012 Olympics showing. Matt Dickinson in The Times compared Stokes to Diego Maradona and Usain Bolt.

“Of more than seven billion people, it felt as if only one ginger-haired left-hander from Cockermouth could muster all the truly extraordinary mental and physical abilities, not only to save a test match, and an Ashes series, but to make us wonder if, among us, there are very rare folk who have a superpower.”