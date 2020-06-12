Covid-19 impact: India’s tour of Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka called off

Team India was scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020. (File Photo) Team India was scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020. (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday called off the Indian cricket team’s short tour of Zimbabwe in August due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement was on expected lines after Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday that India’s limited-overs tour in June-July was postponed indefinitely.

NEWS : The BCCI on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. More details here – https://t.co/W0zQXwh98x pic.twitter.com/vDLtmCpYfg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2020

Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020.

However, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors.

In a statement released the board said, “The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus.”

“The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation.”

The Indian team is yet to resume training and the camp is unlikely to take place before July. The players will take around six weeks to be match ready.

The Indian team was last seen in action in the home ODI series against South Africa, which was postponed after the first match amid the rising coronavirus threat. Even the first match of that series could not take place due to rain.

