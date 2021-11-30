After no-result in Kanpur, rank turner set to be rolled out at the Wankhede

While it will play to India’s strengths, a turner will only complicate New Zealand’s selection headache. (File)

For the first time since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in March 2017, India are heading into the final match of a home Test series with the series on the line. World Test champions New Zealand maintained a clean slate in the first Test in Kanpur by the narrowest of margins and now have a chance to push for their first series win in India in 12 attempts.

This is partly why they are likely to be confronted by a turning track at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, which will host the series decider from Friday onwards.

“The pitch will help the spinners from day one,” a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source told The Indian Express. “We are preparing the pitch looking at the home team’s strength.”

While it will play to India’s strengths, a turner will only complicate New Zealand’s selection headache. In Kanpur, they had left out veteran left-arm pacer Neil Wagner, with his experience of 54 Test matches, to play a second spinner in offie William Somerville.

It was Somerville’s fifth Test overall, and his first in India. New Zealand’s first-choice slow bowler, the left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, was also playing his first Test in the country of his birth, and only the tenth of his career. Both spinners failed to create sustained pressure on the Indian batters – Somerville had match figures of 0/98, Ajaz tallied 3/150.

Captain Kane Williamson had defended the pair, and had pointed out that their preparation had been far from ideal. “The spinners that we have, have been outstanding for us in a number of games and these sort of conditions,” Williamson had said after the Kanpur Test.

“They will be much better for the hit out there. They have both come out of Auckland where they have been locked in their houses for a few weeks. So it has been a bit of a rush to get some overs under their belt. Having said that, they did make valuable contributions with the bat and the ball.”

It was the Kiwi fast bowlers Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson who picked up a combined 14 wickets in Kanpur, and Williamson might be tempted to back them up in Mumbai with the unflagging Wagner. However, a turner could make New Zealand think about playing two short-on-confidence spinners again in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium has not hosted a first-class match since February 2020, and the last Test match here was in December 2016 against England. And the weather forecast over the next couple of days has the MCA fretting.

Rain factor

Rain is expected in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday owing to a low-pressure area having developed in the Arabian Sea off the northern Maharashtra coastline. The match itself is not supposed to be affected much at the moment as the skies are expected to be cloudy at worst by Friday.

However, the MCA’s apprehension is that the bad weather in the lead-up could hit pitch preparations for Mumbai’s first international match since January 2020.

“The biggest worry for us is the forecast,” the MCA source said. “If it rains, we might not get to water the pitch again.”

For now, the groundsmen have been watering the pitch but won’t use the roller on it as that could make the surface harder. And if it remains under covers amid rain and they are unable to water it further, it could mean a dry surface that might break sooner.

A turner that could conceivably turn into a vicious turner goaded by the weather. Although their scrap to hang on to a draw on a slow and low Green Park pitch was highly creditable, what potentially awaits them at the Wankhede certainly does not sound encouraging for the visitors.