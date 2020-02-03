After New Zealand run-fest, KL Rahul rises to 2nd position in ICC T20I rankings

KL Rahul accumulated 224 runs in the 5-match series against New Zealand. (File Photo) KL Rahul accumulated 224 runs in the 5-match series against New Zealand. (File Photo)

KL Rahul’s heroics with the bat in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand saw the Karnataka batsman rise to a career-best second position in the latest ICC T20I Rankings.

Rahul, who has also been handed an additional responsibility to keep the wickets, was superb at the top of the order as he accumulated 224 runs, which included two fifties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Babar Azam maintained the pole position while India’s vice-captain Rohit Sharma entered the top ten. Skipper Virat Kohli also remained in the ninth position.

READ | KL Rahul’s comfort zone

Among other Indians, Shreyas Iyer jumped up 63 places and is now in 55th position, while Pandey climbed 12 spots to settle at the 58th number.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah gained 26 places to reach the 11th position, Yuzvendra Chahal also climbed ten spots to 30th, while Shardul Thakur’s eight wickets in the series saw him rise 34 places to the 57th number.

Navdeep Saini also saw a jump of 25 places and is now settled at the 71st position, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rose 34 places to settle at 76th.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson’s 160 runs in the series have taken him from 23 to the 16th position while Tim Seifert went from 73 to 34th.

Veteran Kiwi cricketer Ross Taylor also made notable gains in the batsmen’s list and climbed 11 spots to settle in the 39th position.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd