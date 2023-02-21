scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

After IPL, Tata bags title rights for WPL

The sale of media rights had fetched the BCCI Rs 951 crore and the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore.

At Rs 3.40 crore, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held earlier this month. (Twitter/WPL_

Tata Group on Tuesday bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League beginning in Mumbai on March 4.

“I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we’re confident that we can take women’s cricket to the next level,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The financials of the deal was not revealed.

A BCCI source told PTI that Tata has secured the rights for five years. The Indian multinational conglomerate had last year replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League.

The first edition will be played in Mumbai across two venues — Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

The sale of media rights had fetched the BCCI Rs 951 crore and the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...

At Rs 3.40 crore, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive buy at the auction held earlier this month.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 22:36 IST
Next Story

Medical college graft case: Delhi HC seeks CBI stand in ex-judge’s plea for joint trial

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 21: Latest News
close