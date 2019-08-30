After Hyderabad Cricket Association’s nod, Ambati Rayudu set to return

Just two months after announcing retirement from all forms of cricket, Ambati Rayudu is all set to make a return. The cricketer is willing to get back on the field and hopes to return to international cricket by representing Hyderabad.

Advertising

According to The Hindu, Ambati Rayudu has sent an email to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) saying his decision to retire was an ’emotional one’ and that he was ‘willing to play in all formats of the game’ again.

The 33-year old batsman has been assured by the HCA that he is always welcome and his services are required as the Ranji squad prepares for the season ahead. The report quoted an HCA official as saying that Rayudu still has five years of cricket in him and can groom youngsters.

Rayudu had also made it clear that he is willing to return when he said last week that he is open to playing for the Indian national cricket team as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL). “Of course, who will say no to India?” he had replied on being asked if he was open to selection to the national side.

Advertising

Having been overlooked for World Cup team, Rayudu was on the official standby list for World Cup 2019 but Indian selectors overlooked him on multiple occasions. Rayudu’s decision to retire came after Mayank Agarwal was named as a replacement for an injured Vijay Shankar.

Rayudu had left the Hyderabad team in 2004 following problems with coach Rajesh Yadav and had moved to Andhra for a year. In 2007, he had moved to the non-BCCI rebel league, Indian Cricket League, where he played for two years. (Read our profile of Ambati Rayudu)