After Hyderabad, another snub for CoA advisory

The Cricket Association of Bengal’s electoral officer Sushanta Ranjan Upadhaya will not incorporate the Committee of Administrators’ (CoA) ‘9+9 advisory’ for the state association’s scheduled September 28 elections, as it came after the election process was “set in”.

This comes on the heels of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) electoral officer VS Sampath’s decision to ignore the new CoA advisory.

“The new clarification regarding the tenure in the working committee, managing committee or executive committee of a member has come later. The election process started earlier,” Upadhaya said.