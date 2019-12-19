After hitting his maiden first class century, batsman Ankit Kaushik revisits his journey

Ankit Kaushik put up 106 runs. (Source: Jaipal Singh) Ankit Kaushik put up 106 runs. (Source: Jaipal Singh)

Even though he could add only 11 runs to his overnight total of 106 runs to depart on an individual score of 117 runs on Wednesday, 28-year-old Chandigarh batsman Ankit Kaushik looked a happy man. The Chandigarh player, who earlier played for Himachal Pradesh, scored his maiden first class century on Tuesday and the fact that his century came in Chandigarh colours made the knock more special for Kaushik.

“I would often dream about scoring my maiden century at the Sector 16 stadium and when it happened on Tuesday, it was a emotional moment for me. I had played first class apart from one-day and T-20 cricket for Himachal Pradesh earlier and when the UTCA got BCCI affiliation, it was a dream come true for players like us. It was good seeing my teammates and coach VRV Singh cheering for me. I would have loved to score a double century here and I was a bit disappointed to convert this hundred to double hundred. But I am happy that my effort helped the team,” said Kaushik.

Son of Chandigarh Police Inspector Kapil Dev, who has played handball for India at the international level, Kaushik started playing cricket at DAV School, Sector 8, under Sukhwinder Bawa, coach of Yuvraj Singh. While Kaushik got his chance in Punjab U-15 and U-17 teams, the youngster decided to move to Himachal Pradesh after he was not included in Punjab U-19 side. With his mother being from Himachal Pradesh, Kaushik trained under coach Krishan Mohan, former Punjab captain, at Bilaspur.

He played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy for Himachal Pradesh in 2013, before making his debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2017. Kaushik played a knock of 83 runs to guide Himachal Pradesh to a last ball win by one wicket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Nadaun. This year, he played a knock of 96 runs off 37 balls for Chandigarh against Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, a match which Chandigarh lost narrowly by just one run.

“My father had to leave cricket due to financial reasons and later opted for handball. He represented India but he could not achieve fame. So he wanted me to play cricket. When I joined Sukhwinder Bawa sir at DAV, I would think about realising my father’s dream. Some years later, when I did not get chance to play for Punjab at U-19 level, I had almost thought of quitting cricket. It was a meeting with coach Krishan Mohan sir that I started training again at Bilaspur. I was also doing a job for Punjab AG at that time and their support meant a lot for me. The knock of 83 runs boosted my confidence as we needed 20 runs off last over and I hit the last ball for a six. This year, the knock of 96 runs against Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was also special for me. Even though we lost the match by just one run, since I could help my team reach close to the target, it meant a lot to me,” said Kaushik.

The batsman also credits players like Uday Kaul and Bipul Sharma for helping him. “Playing along with players like Bipupl paji and Uday paji has helped my game a lot. I had played with Bipul paji earlier for Himachal Pradesh and his experience also helped players like me,” Kaushik added.

The batsman is also in the auction list of IPL, which is to be held on Thursday in Kolkata, and Kaushik is keeping his fingers crossed. “My task is to score runs and I do not think much about selection. If I get picked up by a team, it would be a morale booster for me and I would aim to give my best for the team,” he said.

