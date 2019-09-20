After Hardik Pandya, skipper Virat Kohli also shares his throwback image

Some of Indian cricketers are hyperactive on social media and skipper Virat Kohli also leads here from the front. He tweeted a picture of his saying,” Me looking at my younger self going.” Virat has shared a 16-year-old picture where he was in his teens with another one staring at it.

Virat Kohli had shared another such throwback photo during the World Cup 2019 when he was seen donning the same pose in both the images, one from his childhood and other from World Cup match against Pakistan in Manchester.

Doing it since the early 90s! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/IVitRHUWpW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2019

Virat’s picture came just a few hours after Hardik Pandya had shared a throwback image of himself on Friday where he was showing how long he has travelled to this fame. However, the eccentric Indian all-rounder had humble beginnings before becoming one of the most successful cricketers in the country at the moment.

Hardik posted a photo on his instagram account on Friday to relive his cricket coaching days. With the photo, he also revealed his love for cricket. He mentioned that he used to travel in trucks to play local matches during his younger days. Hardik wrote- #majorthrowback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much 🙏🏾 It’s been an amazing journey so far 🇮🇳 Hell yes I love this sport! #love #positivity #dreamsdocometrue

Advertising

Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in India’s win over South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali. India beat South Africa by 7 wickets with an over to spare. Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 72 to take his side home with six balls to spare. Now the third match of the series is to be played at Bengaluru on 22 September.

Also Read:

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli breaks the stumps in frustration, watch video

Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning one-handed catch vs South Africa

Virat Kohli reveals what he told Anushka Sharma when they first met