After cyclist, now sailor complaints against coach

Close on the heels of a harassment complaint made by a cyclist against her coach during an exposure trip abroad, a top India woman sailor has now accused her coach of making her ‘uncomfortable’ during a training stint in Germany.

In her complaint, she said the coach was ‘not behaving well’ and she felt ‘very uncomfortable’ with him. The sailor added she had complained to the Yachting Association of India (YAI), the national governing body for sailing, a ‘few times’. When she did not get any response, she sought the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) intervention.

SAI, in a statement, said the sailor ‘did not sight any sexual harassment issues’ but alleged that the coach created ‘mental pressure’ during training.

“SAI has received a complaint from a female sailor who is currently in a foreign exposure camp in Germany. The camp has been proposed and organised by the Yachting Association of India and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm,” SAI said in a statement. “In her complaint the athlete has said that a coach accompanying the contingent is making her uncomfortable. The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation.”

The sailor, in her complaint, said she and her crew were requesting SAI ‘to please change’ the coach as it’s ‘impossible to perform with him.’ The coach in question is an Olympian and an international medal winner.

SAI said they have demanded a report from the federation. “On receipt of the complaint SAI has asked for a report from the federation seeking clarification on when and how many times the athlete had complained to the federation and why no response was extended to her,” the statement added. “SAI has sought this report from the Federation by the end of the day today (Thursday).”