After controversial T20 tournament, Bihar wants to conduct premier league

Chaos prevails in the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) as a group of officials want to conduct a second T20 tournament, less than a month after a controversy-ridden league concluded.

Last month the Indian cricket board expressed ire over BCA hosting the inaugural Bihar Cricket League (BCL) without permission. Now the BCA’s other faction, led by its secretary, has announced dates for the Bihar Premier League (BPL), starting from June 12 in Patna.

They have sought permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to run a franchise-based tournament. The BCCI, however, says it will only allow a non-franchise tournament without private individuals as owners.

BCA has two groups within their Apex Council. The group headed by BCA president Rakesh Tiwary and a group headed by BCA secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Last month, Tiwary’s faction had hosted the BCL despite BCCI emailing them to stop their league after the tournament began.

Now, the other faction headed by BCA’s secretary Kumar wants the BCCI to give a green signal for the BPL.

“We have written to BCCI to grant permission to hold BPL. It will be hosted by BCA and will be a franchise-based T20 league. If everything goes well, we will have a franchise auction and then a player auction in May,” BCA secretary Kumar told The Indian Express.

As per Kumar, the BCA during the tenure of Supreme Court nominated Committee of Administrators (COA) had sought approval to host its T20 league. He claims the COA had notified them about guidelines set by Indian board, where only local players can take part in the league.

However, the BCCI is likely to suspend the state unit if it goes ahead with the franchise-based model.

“We will reply to their mail. If they want to run a cricket tournament without a franchise model, the BCCI has no problem but if not, the BCCI will not permit them. If they do it again the board will suspend them,” a BCCI official said.

The BCCI had earlier sought legal opinion on the BCA going ahead with the Bihar Cricket League and demanded a compliance certificate to check if all norms set by Lodha Committee’s recommendation had been followed.

When contacted BCA president Tiwary, from the faction that hosted the BCL, said the new proposed tournament of the rival faction had nothing to with BCA and no player of the BCA can take part in it.

“Sanjay (the rival faction’s secretary) has been expelled from BCA. He cannot host any tournament under the BCA banner and any player registered with BCA will not take part in the league,” Tiwary stated.

In response, Kumar stated that for BCA, Tiwary is no longer the president.

“None of the office bearers were with him during his BCL. For us he is not president of BCA. Let BCCI decide on our request,” Kumar told this newspaper.

A few months ago, BCA president Tiwary had expelled its secretary Kumar in their Apex Council meeting. However, soon, Kumar with support of its district members removed Tiwary as it’s president. The matter is in court and BCCI has informed BCA that until the court gives a verdict, the BCA president and secretary will continue in their respective posts.