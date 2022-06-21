Shahid Afridi says ‘Whatever they say will happen’ on BCCI’s plan to have longer IPL

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi said that India has the biggest cricket market and “whatever they say will happen.”

Speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, the swashbuckling opener said, “It all comes down to the market and the economy. The biggest [cricket] market is India. Whatever they will say will happen.”

Afridi was talking about BCCI’s decision to host a longer IPL which could potentially affect Pakistan’s international fixtures.

Recently, the IPL media rights were sold for a staggering amount of Rs 48,390 crore. Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, announced soon after that IPL is going to have a bigger window from 2024.

“India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah had tweeted after the e-auction.

Disney-Star bagged the TV rights for the Indian subcontinent and Viacom18/ Reliance sweept the digital segment.

The bidding was done on a per-game basis, which means the rights holders will collectively pay the cricket board Rs 118.02 crore per match for the next five-year cycle. Currently, there are 74 matches in every IPL season, and the number is likely to go up. Over a five-year period, the total number is going to be 410.