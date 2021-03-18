scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Afridi blames PCB for PSL 6’s postponement

March 18, 2021 10:51:28 am
Former skipper Shahid Afridi has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for postponing PSL 6 due to COVID-19 scare among the franchises, saying the deferment proved that PCB didn’t have a plan B to fall back upon.

Speaking at a function in Lahore on Wednesday, Afridi said that the Pakistan Super League should not have been postponed.

“The PSL is a very big brand of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket and it is unfortunate that the PCB didn’t appear to have a plan B for this important event,” he said.

“But it appears they didn’t have a plan B when the COVID-19 cases were detected among some players and officials and this is surprising to me. The postponement didn’t send out a good message,” he said.

Nadeem Omar, owner of Quetta Gladiators franchise, also held the PCB responsible for failing to maintain the bio-bubble created for the event in Karachi.

“I think the PCB is 90 per cent responsible for the faults in the bio-secure bubble created for the tournament which eventually led to the postponement of the PSL,” he said.

Omar also noted that PCB chairman Ehsan Mani had admitted that there was a communication gap between the board and the six PSL franchises, one of the reasons for bio-bubble’s failure.

